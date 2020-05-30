Two arrested after Bryan home burglarized

A Bryan family helped police track down two people accused of burglarizing their neighbor's home.

According to authorities, the homeowners were out of town Friday when their neighbors spotted Michael Sanchez, 23, and Vivan Ramirez, 34, exiting a home on Lake Street with full backpacks. The neighbor's called the family to see if anyone was supposed to be at the home and they said no. They then called police.

Officers searched the home and found the backdoor kicked in and the home ransacked. There were several items taken, including a flatscreen TV, jewelry, a PS4, several Amazon devices, and a passport and social security card. Police say the burglars also left several items, including a notebook with Ramirez's name written inside, and a plastic bag with meth residue.

Officers found Sanchez and Ramirez at a park. They say several of the stolen items were found in their backpacks.

Both Sanchez and Ramirez were arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.