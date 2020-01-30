Two arrested after College Station police find stolen property in pickup truck

College Station detectives may have solved several property crimes after finding a pile of stolen items Thursday inside a pickup truck.

College Station police arrested two men on a variety of charges after finding stolen property inside a pickup truck.

Police said just before noon they discovered the truck in the parking lot of a business on Texas Avenue near Brentwood Drive.

Inside the red pickup, officers found several stolen items including a generator, several weed eaters, and a chainsaw. Bolt cutters were also recovered from the truck.

Police took two men into custody during their investigation.

One suspect is charged with possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

The other is charged with failure to ID, and possession of the stolen property. Police said he also had an active warrant for his arrest.

The identities of the men were not immediately available.

College Station police say it'll take some time to sort through all the recovered property and reach out to victims.

"Property crime cases can take a lot of time. Often when we come on contact with people who have stolen property, it can be linked to many different offenses," said College Station Police Department spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez.

Officers say anyone can check on their stolen property reports by contacting the department's Records Division.

"This is a good reminder for property owners to record serial numbers of their valuable property or record an identifiable name or number on the property. That way if it's stolen we can make it easy to return that property to the rightful owner," said Lopez.