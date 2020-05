Hearne Police say two suspects were taken into custody after a drug bust on Saturday.

According to authorities, Hearne police, the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Franklin police, and DPS executed a narcotics search warrant at the home in the 200 block of FM 485 in Hearne.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. One of the suspects was also arrested for a bribery warrant by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.