Two suspects arrested quickly after allegedly robbing local clerk at knifepoint

College Station police said they quickly found two criminals after they robbed a local gas station early Friday morning.

According to police, 17-year-old Darron Steve Adams and 20-year-old Jarnterian Montre Brimzy robbed the Circle K store on Harvey Road around 6 o'clock on Friday morning.

Police said they wore facemasks as they threatened the clerk with knives. The pair allegedly took money from the register and ran away.

Shortly after, police found the masks worn during the robbery in a dumpster at an apartment complex less than 800 yards away from the store.

Police located the two and arrested them for aggravated robbery.

Both are residents of Natchitoches, Louisiana.