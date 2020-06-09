Two new deaths, 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This is the third day in the last four that there have been 20 or more new cases.

Health officials also say two more people have died due to COVID-19. That brings the death toll to 24 in Brazos County. Officials say the two deaths were a male in his 90's and a female in her 70's.

The Brazos County active COVID-19 case count now sits at 413, with a total of 665 cases confirmed since testing began in the county. The health district says 228 people have recovered from the virus. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been 10,038 tests performed. There are currently 12 people hospitalized with one person discharged.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 80

77802 - 51

77803 - 229

77807 - 68

77808 - 35

77840 - 69

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 133

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.