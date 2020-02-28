Police: Men found with guns and drugs at local hotel

College Station police arrested two men who were found with meth, marijuana and guns at a local hotel.

Officers arrested Raul Terraza, 24, and Michael Thigpen, 44, in a hotel room in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue.

According to court documents, Thigpen was trying to flush meth down a toilet as police were executing a search warrant Thursday.

Terraza was found with two cans of meth, according to police. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Thigpen was found with a digital scale, more than 700 grams of marijuana and meth. They also reported finding four guns in Thigpen’s vehicle.

He's been charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.