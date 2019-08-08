Two injured in early morning rollover in Robertson County

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after an early morning accident in Robertson County.

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Jackrabbit Lane south of Taylor Road.

Authorities say the car was traveling south when the driver swerved to avoid a hog in the road. The driver lost control, flipped several times and the driver was ejected.

The driver was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan with serious injuries, a passenger in the car had minor injuries.