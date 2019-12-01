Two killed on Highway 6 south of Hearne in Robertson County

Two people have been killed in a vehicle crash on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the fatality occurred just after 6:00 p.m. on SH 6 near FM 2549 in the Sutton community in south Robertson County.

The wreck involves a vehicle that rolled upside down into a ditch.

This is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 6.

Drivers can expect significant delays tonight as crews work to clear the scene and conduct an investigation into what caused the crash.