Two lane closures on Villa Maria this week

The city of Bryan announced road work that will force some lane closures this week.

Starting Wednesday, May 13, crews will have the inside lanes of Villa Maria Road between South College and Wellborn Road blocked as they construct a new median and turn lanes in the area.

It's part of the ongoing development at Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

Beginning Friday, May 15, crews will shut down the inside lanes of Villa Maria between FM 2818 and Jaguar Drive for work on raised medians between these two intersections.

The city of Bryan says drivers should expect delays when traveling in these areas.

The work should last approximately two weeks.