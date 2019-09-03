Two local Red Cross volunteers deployed to help those affected by Dorian

Two American Red Cross volunteers from the Brazos Valley are currently deployed in Florida to help with response efforts to Hurricane Dorian.

As Hurricane Dorian began its path towards land, the Red Cross readied personnel and supplies in the areas where Dorian was expected to make landfall.

The Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas Region has sent a total of 10 volunteers and two Emergency Response Vehicles to assist in the response.

"We have others that may deploy to the east coast as the mission dictates. This is in conjunction with watching Shel’s weather updates about the Atlantic weather patterns," said Nate Kidwell, Disaster Program Manager in the Bryan office.

Fast Facts provided by the American Red Cross:

· Monday night, more than 12,200 people stayed in 171 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. This included nearly 11,700 people in 142 shelters in Florida; some 280 people in 10 Red Cross shelters in Georgia; and 290 people in 19 Red Cross shelters in South Carolina.

· To date, the Red Cross and community organizations have provided nearly 15,000 cumulative overnight stays for Hurricane Dorian.

· The Red Cross is coordinating with partners to support evacuation centers, as planning estimates indicate some 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may need help.

· In advance of Dorian, some 110 emergency response vehicles and 104 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies, including cots, blankets and 63,000 ready-to-eat meals have been deployed.

· More than 1,900 trained Red Cross responders from all over the country are helping to support relief efforts.

· Along with our partners, the Red Cross has served more than 6,300 meals and snacks.

· To assist local blood centers in Florida, the Red Cross sent approximately 350 blood products to ensure patients have access to lifesaving blood as hurricane warnings and evacuations keep many from giving.

· More than 7.3 million weather alerts related to Dorian have been sent through Red Cross mobile apps since August 28.