Two fallen first responders to be honored at local park

Veterans Memorial Park is adding three new statues to its War on Terror section. Two of the statues will honor local heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The statues will depict a law enforcement officer and a firefighter, standing before the memorial that already features a piece of the World Trade Center.

The law enforcement officer is being modeled after Brazos County Constable Brian Bachmann, who was killed in the line of duty in August 2012.

The firefighter is being modeled after Bryan Firefighter Lt. Greg Pickard, who died on February 2013 from injuries sustained in a fire in Bryan.

"I couldn't think of a better person or persons to put up here as statues for this community to look up for and remember,” said Brazos County Constable Jeff Reeves.

To make sure these statues looked as real as possible, local sculptor Payne Lara took photos of Constable Reeves and College Station Firefighter Nick Sutton in the same position the statues will be in.

"Side by side, they will appear as if they finished responding to some event and they will be weary probably dirty, tired,” said Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board member Steve Beachy.

The third statue will be of a Special Forces soldier. The soldier will be facing the opposite direction with its back to the first responders, showing that they “have their back”.

The statues are planned to be in place before September 11, 2020.

For more information, visit BVVM.org

