Two men arrested for stealing from local hunting store

Authorities in Leon County say two men have been arrested after they stole items from a local hunting and fishing store.

The Oakwood Police Department, along with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, arrested David Duck earlier this month.

Authorities say the pair stole two deer stands, several chairs and a ladder from Oakwood Outfitters earlier this month.

A warrant was also issued for James Richardson, an employee at the business.

Richardson was later arrested on two additional felony warrants for theft.