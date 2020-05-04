Two more Texas inmates die after contracting COVID-19

The following information provided in a news release on Monday by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice:

"The Texas Department of Criminal Justice regrets to inform you of the deaths of 2 offenders likely connected to the coronavirus.

Nicholas Paredez died April 25, 2020 at Hospital Galveston. He was 82 years old. Paredez suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions. He was transported from the Estelle Unit to a local hospital on April 22nd and moved to Hospital Galveston the next day. Preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 pneumonia as the likely cause of death. Paredez has served 16 years of a 25 sentence.

62-year-old Tommy Rodriguez was admitted to Hospital Galveston on April 13, 2020 suffering from COVID-19 like symptoms. After spending several days in the Intensive Care Unit Rodriguez died on May 2nd. His family declined an autopsy but he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that is presumed to be a cause of his death. He had served 14 years of a life sentence out of Harris County.

There are an additional 12 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.

In total there are 461 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1275 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 63 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.

There are 20,063 offenders on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.

PRECAUTIONARY LOCKDOWN 46,382 offenders impacted.

Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jordan, LeBlanc, Lopez, Lynchner, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Polunsky, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne

The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test."