Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

That brings the total to 46 in Brazos County.

Health officials also say five people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Two people have been discharged from the hospital.

Over the weekend, two Brazos County residents passed away after contracting COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District has a press conference scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m. and KBTX will carry it live on television and stream it on Facebook and its website.