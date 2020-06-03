Two new deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Two men have died and 16 new people have contracted the coronavirus, according to Brazos County health officials.

The Brazos County Health District said Wednesday that the two men who died were in their 50s and 90s, respectively. No other information was given.

21 people have now died in Brazos County after contracting the virus.

16 new cases were reported in the county Wednesday. That brings the total number of active cases in Brazos County to 298.

517 people in total have contracted COVID-19 in Brazos County, and 198 people have recovered from the virus.

15 people are currently in the hospital. Two people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

8,121 tests have been performed in the county and reported to the health district.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 55

77802 - 40

77803 - 161

77807 - 62

77808 - 23

77840 - 59

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 117

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.