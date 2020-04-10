Two new positive COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, no deaths reported

Brazos County health officials announced two new positive cases and no additional deaths Friday.

The total number of positive cases in Brazos County stands at 116. There are 80 active cases.

No new deaths were reported by health officials Friday. The number of people killed by the virus remains at nine.

Eleven people are currently hospitalized. 27 patients have recovered.

Brazos County health officials define recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

No patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

According to demographic information released by the Brazos County Health District, Half of the patients with the virus are Caucasian. 24% of patients are Hispanic, 8% are African American. 18% are either unrecorded or classified as "other."

Officials say that 79% of cases are contracted by community spread.

The data shows that just over half, 52%, of patients are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. 5% of patients are 19-years-old or younger.

Health officials report that 2,150 tests have been performed in the county.

The next press conference will be Monday, Apr. 13, at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that press conference live on television, their website and Facebook page.

