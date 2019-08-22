Waller man, College Station woman killed in separate wrecks on SH 105

Troopers have identified the two people who died in separate crashes Thursday morning along a stretch of Highway 105.

The first crashed happened around 6:00 a.m. near Plantersville.

According to DPS, a pickup driver identified as Andrew Young, 27, of Waller, was eastbound on Highway 105 and tried to pass a dump truck in a no-passing zone east of County Road 204.

While trying to pass, Young hit another pickup headed westbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A few hours later around 9:00 a.m., a second crash happened on 105 just west of CR 204.

DPS says as a result of the residual traffic from the first crash, a vehicle was traveling east on 105 and came to a stop and was hit from behind by a pickup.

DPS says the driver of that pickup died. She has been identified as Kayleen Pawlak, 35, of College Station.

No other injuries were reported in the second crash.