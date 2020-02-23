Two people shot outside local diner early Sunday morning

Two people suffered gunshots wounds early Sunday morning during a brawl in the parking lot of a local diner, KBTX has learned.

Several markings are still visible in the parking lot where evidence was collected as part of the double shooting investigation early Sunday morning.

The Hearne Police Department says officers responded to the restaurant at 2:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of N. Market Street for a disturbance call.

When officers arrived they found two men who were shot but the suspects had already fled the area.

A spokesman for the police department said both men were rushed to a hospital by ambulance and both are still alive.

Hearne police say they're still searching for those responsible but they don't believe there is any immediate danger to the general public. That often means investigators don't believe this was a random act of violence.

Witnesses to the shooting tell News 3's Rusty Surette it started inside the restaurant with a scuffle that spilled out into the parking lot. That's when the shots were fired on the south end of the building.

We were also told the diner was temporarily closed and patrons were held at the restaurant as police interviewed several witnesses, but it's now back open to the public.

KBTX noticed several surveillance cameras inside the diner but it's unclear if the incident was captured on any videos.

Anyone with additional information about this is asked to contact the Hearne Police Department at 979-279-5333 or Robertson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-299-0191.