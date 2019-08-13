Two police departments partner with local business to ensure vehicle safety at large events in town

A local business partnered with local police departments after some out-of-towners had their cars broken into at this year's 7-on-7 tournament in College Station.

"We had some issues with a little bit of smash and grab at some of our hotels and different businesses in the area. We thought it was important to take that feedback and figure out a plan to make sure every visitor feels welcome and safe in this community," said the director at Experience BCS, Dominique Powell.

After the event, Powell reached out to Bryan and College Station police departments to partner up for their most recent event, the 2019 Games of Texas. It's an annual event that brings around 20,000 people to the Bryan/College Station area.

Police agreed to work with Experience BCS. Asst. Chief with the College Station Police Department, Brandy Norris said patrolling was increased in the area during the games.

"We adjusted their schedules to do additional patrols through the venue parking lots, the rest parking lots and hotel parking lots to try and deter any potential burglaries," Norris said.

Police also helped by telling attendees about car safety.

"It's educating the organizers, educating the coaches when they get here, and talking to the hotels as the guests are showing up about it," said Sgt. Jason James with the Bryan Police Department.

It looks like the partnership appears to have worked. Experience BCS reported no burglaries or crimes related to the games.

Police encourage everyone to hide your belongings, lock your car, and never ever leave your keys in your vehicle.

