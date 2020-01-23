Two portraits of the Obamas will go on a five-city tour

Portraits of former President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama by artists Kehinde and Amy Sherald, will be on a five-city tour according to the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The tour will begin in June 2021.

The National Portrait Gallery hopes the artwork will reach more people that are normally unable to travel to Washington, D.C.

“We view the country as our community,” said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery. “Since the unveiling of these two portraits of the Obamas, the Portrait Gallery has experienced a record number of visitors, not only to view these works in person, but to be part of the communal experience of a particular moment in time. This tour is an opportunity for audiences in different parts of the country to witness how portraiture can engage people in the beauty of dialogue and shared experience.”

The portraits, commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery, will beginner their travels in Chicago and end in Houston at the Museum of Fine Arts in March 2022.

The tour will include an audio-visual element, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops and curatorial presentations.