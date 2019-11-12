Two seriously injured after military Humvee rolls over on I-45

Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after a military Humvee rolled over in Walker County on I-45.

It happened just after 4:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate between Huntsville and Madisonville near mile marker 124.

Two people inside the vehicle were ejected after it rolled, according to the Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department. Both patients were transported by medical helicopters to hospitals.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for approximately two hours. The Huntsville Fire Department, DPS, and Walker County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

KBTX has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more details. It's unclear what caused the crash.