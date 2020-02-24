Two special shows on tap to wrap up the Brazos Chorale's 50th anniversary season

The Brazos Chorale is starting its 50th anniversary season this spring. Conductor Don McAvoy, Jr. talked to us about what they have planned.

The final two concerts of the season are coming up. In a special presentation, music that has been written for the chorale for the past 50 years will be played. Also, a guest conductor will attend to present "And None Shall Be Afraid". McAvoy, Jr. reflected on what celebrating 50 years mean.

"It just says a lot about the Brazos Valley and how much they care about the arts," said McAvoy, Jr.

The event takes place on March 1 starting at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bryan. Tickets bought in advance are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets at the door will be $25. To purchase tickets you can visit their website.