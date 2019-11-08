Two students arrested at Huntsville schools for sex-related offenses

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating two cases of sex-related offenses they say involve students.

According to records obtained by KBTX, the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call of Distribution of Child Pornography at Huntsville High School on Wednesday, November 7.

A shift report on Friday said a student was arrested on a charge of Unlawful Promotion of Intimate Visual Material and then released to a guardian.

At the same time on Wednesday morning, records show Huntsville police also responded to a call of Indecency with a Child at Mance Park Middle School on 8th Street.

In that case, a student was charged with Indecency with a Child and was released to a guardian, according to the shift report by HPD.

It's unclear if the two cases are connected. Calls and emails to both Huntsville ISD and the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon were not immediately returned.