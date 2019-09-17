Two suspected drug dealers arrested for selling pills

Two roommates were arrested in College Station for selling pills out of their apartment.

Police raided the Harvey Mitchell Parkway home Monday after investigating the pair. Yassine Khalil, 18, was found in the home. Officers found about 12 grams of Xanax with small baggies in his room. Abrao Puati, 21, was arrested a short distance away trying to leave the complex.

According to the police, Puati admitted to having a large number of pills in his room. Officers found 50 ecstasy, 60 Xanax, and 142 Adderall pills. There was also a digital scale in the home.

Khalil is charged with one count of manufacture and delivery. Puati is facing three manufacture and delivery charges.