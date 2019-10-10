Two teens arrested selling THC wax in College Station apartment

Two College Station teens were arrested for selling THC wax in an apartment on Wednesday.

Officers say they were called to the Harvey Mitchell Parkway complex right before midnight. According to authorities, they could smell marijuana coming from the apartment.

Benjamin Grinestaff, 19, and Ethan Mata, 19, were home at the time.

Officers found marijuana on the counter and about 60 grams of THC in the freezer. Police say Grinestaff admitted to bringing the wax from his hometown to sell here.

Both are charged with manufacture and delivery. Mata is also charged with marijuana possession.