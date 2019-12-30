Two-vehicle crash in Waco sends 3 to hospital

A two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Waco sent three women to a local hospital, one of whom was trapped in an overturned minivan for about 30 minutes.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Waco Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.

The accident, involving the minivan and a passenger car happened at around 11:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Waco Drive and Garrison Street, left the woman driving the car and the two women in the minivan injured.

The extrication of the woman who was a passenger in the minivan took about 30 minutes, Kerwin said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.