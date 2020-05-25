Two veterans honored for patriotism in College Station

Two local veterans are being honored for their patriotism in College Station.

Monday morning, the Daughters of the American Revolution La Villita Chapter showed their appreciation to U.S. Army veteran George Faulkner and U.S. Navy veteran Richard Nelson, who fly their flags year-round by giving them a small gift.

The men don't just show support for the country and veterans on Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day, but they always try to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, including their loved ones.

"Our history, family history, and going to A&M, you can't not be proud to be an American," said Faulkner.

"We just thank god for our blessings and we pray that we can be worthy of the sacrifice that the men and women in uniform have made that have given their life for our nation," said Nelson.

Both men say they consider it a privilege to be able to fly the American flag.