TxDOT moving forward with plans to expand Highway 6

TxDOT will soon make changes to parts of Earl Rudder Freeway. On Monday, they welcomed feedback on the initial project design at an open house event at the Brazos Center.

Currently, the plan is to widen the highway from four lanes to six.

That construction would stretch from Highway 21 to William D Fitch Parkway, which is about 12 miles.

TxDOT also plans on improving interchanges and bridges, as well as adding an area for bicycle and pedestrian use.

Construction will begin in 2022 and will be completed in two phases.

Phase one will focus on widening the lanes. That will take two years to complete. Phase two will focus on the interchanges, bridges, and sidewalks.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026 and cost $216 million.

TxDOT said their goal for this project is to improve safety and relieve congestion as the Bryan-College Station area continues to grow.

TxDOT will host another open house for this project in 2021 before construction begins. If you would like to give your feedback, you're asked to call TxDot at (979) 778-2165 or visit their website in the related links.