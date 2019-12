TxDOT is encouraging drivers to be safe this holiday season with a "Star Wars" theme.

Drivers on Highway 6 in south Brazos County were greeted with some creative messages Saturday.

The digital message signs said, "Baby Yoda uses a car seat. Be safe he will."

The second part of the message said, "The Rise of Safe Driver to End the Streak."

TxDOT has had other creative messages on roadways in the past.