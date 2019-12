TxDOT is proposing the installation of raised medians on a stretch of George Bush Drive.

The area will be from Wellborn Road to Texas Avenue on the busy road.

Along with the raising of the medians, they are also proposing to resurface pavement and upgrade sidewalks.

TxDOT wants your feedback. You can head to a public meeting on January 21st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at College View High School off of George Bush Drive.