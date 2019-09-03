TxDOT begins $8.3 million road work on Highway 6

The Texas Department of Transportation's contractor, Big Creek Construction has started an $8.3 million project on Highway 6 that could last 18 months.

The construction includes adding turn lanes to 14 intersections and a weigh station between Hearne and Bryan. Bob Colwell with TxDOT hopes this project will help improve safety.

"What we're going to be doing is adding that turn lane that gives us an extra lane for people to merge into to be able to stop, where they're not stopping in traffic," Colwell explained.

The construction will begin on Abbott Road in Hearne and stretch down to Sadberry Road in Bryan.

Throughout the duration of the project, speed limits are being reduced to 60 mph within the work zone. Colwell said law enforcement will be monitoring the area to make sure drivers are complying.

Some residents who live along the highway said they're happy about the turn lanes because they say it is dangerous making a sharp turn from a fast-moving highway onto their property.

"There have been a lot of accidents on this stretch of area so TxDOT has listened. We hope that by adding these turn lanes, it will help maneuver in and out and it will just increase the capacity and make everything move a lot safer," Colwell said.

Colwell said that if weather permits, the project should be completed in approximately 18 months or less.

The intersections and weigh station getting turn lanes:

1. Abbott Road

2. S. San Gabriel

3. Cedar Loop

4. Old Hearne Rd.

5. Hummingbird Lane

6. Spring Oaks Rd.

7. Prairie Hill Rd.

8. Windsong Dr.

9. Whispering Oaks

10. Sutton Rd.

11. FM 2549

12. Weigh Station

13. Old Bryan Highway

14. Lakeway Drive

15. Sadberry Rd.