The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on signs on Highway 6 starting Monday night.

TxDOT is continuing to replace overhead signs along the highway, that had been postponed.

Alternating lanes along Highway 6 near U.S. 79 in Robertson County will be shut down from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for workers to replace two signs.

TxDOT is asking drivers to be careful in the area, and pay attention to law enforcement and exercise caution in the area.