TxDOT trying to end daily deadly crashes on Texas roads

TxDOT is trying to end a deadly streak of fatal crashes that's happened on Texas roads since November 7, 2000.

For the last 19 years at least one person has died on roads within the state. TxDOT said it's around ten people daily. The state agency is working to end the streak with a new social media campaign called #EndTheStreakTX

A College Station woman knows first hand about how dangerous reckless drivers can be.

"Our crash happened on September 22, 2002. My son had gone to the store five minutes from our house on you know Rock Prairie Road and he was on his way home with his girlfriend when they were hit by a drunk driver," said McGill.

"Our drunk driver had been in Houston all day drinking with family members and decided to come home to Bryan and stopped in Navasota on the way and drank some more," she said.

McGill volunteers with Mothers Against Drunk and shares the story often of what happened to her son Matt.

"He came and hit my son head-on at the intersection. A mile and a half from our house. My son had already almost made it home. He was alive for two days in the hospital," she said.

"94 percent of all these deaths that have happened in the last 19 years and that's over 67,000 people are preventable. And so we want to do our part to not celebrate this anniversary next year," said Bob Colwell with the TxDOT Bryan District.

"Last year in the Bryan area the leading causes of vehicle fatalities were the first was failure to drive in a single lane. The second was failure to control speed, and the third was driving under the influence of alcohol," said Colwell.

"It's just gotten, too many people have been killed on the highways and it's so preventable most of it it's just so preventable," said McGill.

She wants people to be more responsible when they drive.

"I don't know what it's going to take to wake people up. They think they can get in a car and they can do whatever they want to," she said.

TxDOT is also adding an additional $600 million for safety improvements along Texas roads over the next two years. That will include things like widening roads, rumble strips and deploying new technology.

The driver accused of killing Matt McGill, Gregorio Lozano is still wanted for intoxicated manslaughter.