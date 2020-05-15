TxDOT website, online services down after ransomware attack

The Texas Department of Transportation’s website and web services are down after a ransomware attack.

The full released statement is below from the official TxDOT Twitter account:

“The Texas Department of Transportation determined that on May 14, 2020, there was unauthorized access to the agency’s network in a ransomware event. TxDOT immediately took steps to isolate the incident and shut down further unauthorized access. In addition, the agency promptly began working with federal law enforcement."

"We believe we have a duty to inform our fellow Texans and our fellow state agencies of this unfortunate incident,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. "We want every Texas to rest assured that we are doing everything we can to swiftly address this issue. We are also working to ensure critical operations continue during this interruption."

TxDOT is working closely with the FBI to find the individual(s) responsible and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."