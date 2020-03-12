UIL limits tournament attendance amid COVID-19 concerns

The UIL has announced the UIL Boys State Basketball Tournament will take place with a limited number of fans in attendance.

The UIL released a statement Thursday morning, stating the move was made out of growing concern amid COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt.

“While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”

The tournament is set to begin today.