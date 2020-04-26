UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to return to work Monday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to work after recovering from a coronavirus infection that put him in intensive care.

Johnson’s office says he will be back at his desk Monday, two weeks after he was released from a London hospital.

Johnson, 55, spent a week at St. Thomas’ Hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

His return to work comes as the government faces growing criticism over the deaths and disruption the virus has wreaked in the U.K.

More than 20,000 people with COVID-19 have died in U.K. hospitals and thousands more are thought to have died in nursing homes.