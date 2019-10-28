UPDATE: Police make arrest in deadly Texas college party shooting

A man was in custody Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting at an off-campus college party in Greenville that left two dead and a dozen injured.

Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, is charged with capital murder. (Jail photo)

Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville, is charged with capital murder.

He’s held in the Hunt County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Earlier Monday authorities released the identities of the two men who were killed in the shooting.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the two men killed were Kevin Berry, Jr. 23, of Dallas and Byron Craven, Jr. 23 of Arlington.

Authorities believe the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, 15 miles southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System.

Authorities said the gathering was a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce, though officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event.

Authorities said that of the 12 people injured, six were shot and six were trampled or hurt by glass.

Meanwhile, gunfire erupted Sunday night after a vigil at a park in Dallas for Berry.

Local media outlets say attendees and reporters on hand for the event took cover.

Multiple gunshots can be heard in video posted by one reporter.

There were no reports of injuries, but the vehicle for one station was struck by bullets.