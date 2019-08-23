CSPD: It'll be up to the district attorney to upgrade charges in deadly DWI crash

College Station police confirmed Friday afternoon a man who was hit by an accused drunk driver early Thursday morning has passed away.

The victim has been identified as Harold Moore, 31, of Bryan.

Police also said it would be up to the district attorney to upgrade the charges for the suspected drunk driver who has been identified as 22-old Nicholas Tyler Wuthrich.

College Station police arrested Wuthrich after the crash on Thursday morning and charged him with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle. His bond was set at $30,000. He bonded out the Brazos County jail on Thursday.

According to the report, Wuthrich told investigators he had consumed two drinks at Northgate before attempting to drive home. Police say around 2:20 a.m. his Ford F-150 pickup slammed into the back of a Chevrolet 4-door car in the northbound lanes of Harvey Mitchell Parkway near F&B Road.

Wuthrich told police he didn't see the car before the impact.

Police noted in the report that firefighters and paramedics were performing CPR before transporting him to a hospital. Police said he had incapacitating injuries and was the only person in the car.

Officers said at the scene of the crash they could smell alcohol coming from Wuthrich and described his eyes as red and glassy. They also said he was slurring his words.

In a news release Thursday morning, College Station police said Wuthrich was a Houston resident, but online jail records listed his residence in Bryan.