UPDATE: Franklin police investigating murder-suicide of elderly couple

Franklin Police say they're investigating a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of a Franklin couple found in their home Sunday.

The family has identified the couple as Kenneth and Ruth Thurman of Franklin. Both were in their 90s.

KBTX spoke with the couple's son on Monday, who said the two were married for more than 70 years. He says his parents loved their family and their community and they will be missed by everyone.

They were found deceased Sunday in the 700 block on North Sharp but police did not say who found them or how they died. Their investigation is ongoing at this time.

