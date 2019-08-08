UPDATE: NOAA says 2019 Atlantic hurricane season expected to be above-normal

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released its mid-season update to the Atlantic hurricane season outlook. Historically, August through October marks the peak in hurricane activity, which is when 95% of all hurricanes form.

So far for 2019, there have only been two named storms, one of which went on to strengthen into the season’s first hurricane, Barry, and made landfall in Louisiana. NOAA’s lead hurricane forecaster at the Climate Prediction Center, Gerry Bell, says that the El Nino pattern which was in place earlier in the season has now dissipated. This means atmospheric conditions are expected to be more favorable as wind patterns become more hospitable to support storm development. There is now a higher likelihood of an “above-normal" season.

An “above-normal” season, which includes the named storms to date, is defined as 10 to 17 named storms, 5 to 9 which are expected to strengthen to a hurricane, with 2 to 4 major hurricanes. This outlook does not attempt to show how many of these storms will impact land or the United States.

The 2019 hurricane season lasts through November 30th. The full report is linked in this article.