UPDATE: Police identify 7 who died in West Texas shooting rampage

Police late Monday afternoon identified the seven who died in the shooting rampage in West Texas as Leilah Hernandez, 15, Odessa; Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa; postal worker Mary Granados, 29, Odessa; Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa; Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57; Odessa Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood, and Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso.

Leilah Hernandez, 15, was the youngest victim of the shooting rampage.

Police also revised the number of injured from 22 to 25.

The 36-year-old man authorities say is responsible for the deaths and injuries called 911 and an FBI tip line shortly before the mass shooting started.

Seaton Aaron Ator was on a long spiral down" before he was fired from his job Saturday before the shooting, FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs said Monday afternoon.

Combs said Ator’s home was "a strange residence" and that the conditions "reflect what his mental state was going into this."

Authorities say Ator was fired Saturday morning from his job at Journey Oil Field Services and made "rambling" phone calls to both the 911 and the FBI afterward.

Someone from the company also called 911, but Ator was gone by the time police showed up at the business, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said Monday

Combs says Ator had gone to work that day "in trouble."

Ator was stopped 15 minutes later by a Texas state trooper on an interstate for failing to signal a lane change.

Authorities say Ator opened fire on the troopers and fled, shooting at random passers-by and vehicles.

Police gunned down Ator at a movie theater in Odessa to end the chase.

Authorities said Ator shot his victims with an "AR-15 type" weapon. A motive for the attacks has not been established.