US nears China’s coronavirus death toll as New York calls for help

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo begged for health care reinforcements, saying up to 1 million more workers were needed to fight the coronavirus, while the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the pandemic was far from over in Asia.

Emergency field hospital tents are built for coronavirus patients in New York City's Central Park on Sunday, March 29, 2020, as the state surpasses 1,000 deaths. (Source: Samaritan's Purse/CNN)

Spain and Italy were still struggling to avoid the collapse of their health systems, with Spain saying hospitals in at least half of its 17 regions are at or very near their ICU bed limits and 14% of its 88,000 reported infections are medical workers.

The United States was poised Tuesday to overtake China's reported virus death toll of 3,300. But experts say all numbers reported by governments and states in this pandemic are faulty in different ways, due to the lack of testing, mild virus cases that are missed or the determination of some governments to try to seize and shape their pandemic narrative.

"This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard," said Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO's regional director for the Western Pacific. "We need every country to keep responding according to their local situation."

Hard-hit Italy and Spain now account for more than half of the nearly 38,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide and the United States has the most confirmed cases in the world at 164,610, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Beyond the thousands of deaths, the pandemic has shut down daily life for billions and wreaked havoc on financial markets and the world economy.

Italy and Spain saw their death tolls climb by more than 800 each on Monday, but the WHO's emergency chief said cases there were "potentially stabilizing." Italy's death toll rose to nearly 11,600 — the highest in the world by far — but its rates of new infections were slowing.

In New York, the epicenter of the American outbreak, Cuomo and health officials warned that the crisis unfolding there is just a preview of what other U.S. cities and towns will soon face. New York state's death toll climbed by more than 250 people in a day to over 1,200, most of them in the city.

"We've lost over 1,000 New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "To me, we're beyond staggering already."

Even before the governor's appeal, close to 80,000 former nurses, doctors and other professionals were stepping up to volunteer in New York, and a Navy hospital ship had arrived with 1,000 beds to relieve pressure on the city's overwhelmed hospitals.

In California, officials put out a similar call for medical volunteers as coronavirus hospitalizations doubled over the last four days and the number of patients in intensive care tripled.

Experts, however, maintain the pandemic will be defeated only by the social distancing measures that have put billions of people on lockdown,

Dr. Chiara Lepora, who heads Doctors Without Borders' efforts in the virus hotspot of Lodi in northern Italy, said the pandemic had revealed critical health care issues in developed countries.

"Outbreaks cannot be fought in hospitals," she said. "Hospitals can only deal with the consequences."

In the southern state of Florida, officials were meeting later Tuesday to decide whether to let the infection-plagued cruise ship Zaandam dock after more than two weeks at sea.

In a South American dream trip that turned into a nightmare, dozens on the ship have reported flu-like symptoms and four people have died. The company said eight others have tested positive but 2,300 other passengers and crew are in good health.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state's health care resources are stretched too thin to allow the ship to dock. The ship needed special permission just to pass through the Panama Canal.

More than 235 million people — about two of every three Americans — live in the 33 states where governors have declared statewide orders or recommendations to stay home.

"Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days," President Donald Trump told reporters. "The more we dedicate ourselves today, the more quickly we will emerge on the other side of the crisis."

Worldwide, more than 787,000 people have been infected and and 166,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia and even death.

China on Tuesday reported just one new death from the coronavirus and 48 new cases, claiming that all new cases came from overseas. In Wuhan, people were ready to jump, cry and "revenge shop" as the Chinese city once at the center of the outbreak reopened.

"I'm so excited, I want to cry," said one woman at the Chuhe Hanjie pedestrian mall, where about 75% of the shops had reopened. Shopkeepers were limiting the number of people they were letting in, dispensing hand sanitizer and checking customers for signs of fever.

In Serbia, Hungary and other states, concerns were rising that populist leaders may use the situation as an opportunity to seize more power and silence critics.

The rights chief of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said while she understands the need to act swiftly to protect people from the COVID-19 pandemic, the new states of emergency must include time limits and parliamentary oversight.

"A state of emergency — wherever it is declared and for whatever reason — must be proportionate to its aim, and only remain in place for as long as absolutely necessary," said rights chief Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir.

The economic devastation continued, with British Airways suspending all its flights at Gatwick Airport amid a collapse in demand as nations close borders and airlines slash flights. Spain halted all but essential economic activity on Tuesday.

In Japan, the countdown clocks were reset and ticking again for the Tokyo Olympics following its postponement. The clocks read 479 days to go, with the games now scheduled to kick off on July 23, 2021.

___

Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand. Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.