USPS: Your mail may be delayed, but it's on the way

The following is the latest statement to come from the United States Postal Service in Houston:

The U.S. Postal Service is in active recovery mode, following Tropical Storm Imelda. The safety of employees and customers is our primary concern.

We continue to work hard every day to reconnect our customers and businesses with their mail. The majority of our major processing infrastructure is up and running and the mail is moving. Most of our Post Offices are open for business and we are delivering to homes and businesses, wherever it is safe and accessible to do so.

At our North Houston mail processing facility, which sustained damage during Imelda, we are making progress daily toward restoring normal operations. Following an inspection by structural engineers, the Postal Service began resumption of most processing operations. More than 2,100 dedicated postal employees are working around-the-clock at the Houston plant, in an effort to restore full service as soon as possible.

For customers who may not have received their usual amount of mail or packages, they can be assured that all mail within our system is secured and safe at all times. We are processing all mail and packages as quickly as we can and any items customers are expecting will be delivered as soon as possible.

We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to work hard to resume normal postal operations in Houston and the surrounding area.

Customers are urged to visit our website here for the latest information on mail service: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/weather-updates-residential.htm.