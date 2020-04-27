U.T. / Texas Tribune Poll: Texans more concerned about public health than economy

"Texas voters are concerned about COVID-19 and believe it presents a serious crisis, and they are deeply worried about the economy, unemployment and the health care system."

That's how a recent Texas Tribune article, on the results of a poll gauging Texans' opinions on how the government has handled COVID-19 begins.

First News at Four sat down with Ross Ramsey, the executive director and co-founder of the Texas Tribune to talk about what those results mean.

"There is a big partisan difference here in the audience but when you get down to brass tax, everyone is worried about the coronavirus," Ramsey begins, "they are willing to put public health ahead of the economy, regardless of party."

Ramsey notes that while Democrats were more likely to be concerned about public health than their Republican counterparts, an overwhelming majority of all respondents are more concerned about public health.

He says the results also indicate that most Texans believe a return to 'normalcy' is still months away.

"Greg Abbott is doing a pretty good job of peeling away some of the Democrats who would ordinarily be opposed to [his policies]," said Ramsey.

Abbott and our local leaders have been received much more openly than mandates from the federal level Ramsey also stated. He tied that into his answer about the disparity between responses from rural and urban residents.

"It would've been a hard sell to have 180 plus counties follow a stay-at-home order when the outbreaks were mostly centered in about 70 counties," Ramsey comments.

He pointed to Abbott's early decision to empower local leaders as a smart way to custom-tailor legislation that works for local constituents.

But the most interesting take away was how Texans are getting their news and who/where they were getting it from.

Among the least trusted sources according to respondents was the news media; yet, the most cited source for information was network and local media. Ramsey explains there's some cognitive dissonance that creates this logical fallacy.

"When you ask them about the media in general, they think about all the media they don't like in addition to the ones they do," Ramsey expounds, "I'm not sure they're considering the same media. That's all media over there, my media over here."

Check out the full interview in the player above.

Read the full Texas Tribune article in the related links section.