Uber rolling out new safety feature

Rideshare company Uber is rolling out a new safety feature.

"You can actually punch in their pin-code that they give you and they'll send you that pin," said Melvin Reed, a local Uber driver. "Instead of people just piling in really fast, you can verify their pin with them to make sure you're picking up the right group of people."

Since Uber has faced safety issues in the past, they are now pushing for this new feature.

Uber will send a four-digit pin code to the rider. The driver will have to verify the code once they enter the car before they can drive anywhere.