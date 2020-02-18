Umbrellas up, rain boots on: soggy pattern sets up across the Brazos Valley

Get ready for a soggy midweek pattern to take over parts of the Brazos Valley. A cold front quickly slipped through the Brazos Valley and is dropping temperatures but also helping to spark up a few scattered showers as well.

Tuesday Night:

More chances for scattered rain continue into the evening hours. Coverage will likely sit at about 70% through midnight with light rain likely into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday:

A few may wake up to some scattered rain Wednesday morning as well but it will likely be confined to the northern half of the area. The best coverage looks to sit along and north of OSR. Given that not all will be stuck under the rain, we will call it a 60% chance for scattered showers off and on throughout the day. The rain that falls will be light in nature.

Dress warm, it will be a chilly day from start to finish as highs struggle to make it out of the 50s. Factor in a north wind, it will likely feel more like the mid 40s all day long.

Wednesday Night:

If there is a time to find some of the heavier rainfall, it will be Wednesday evening. A heavier band looks to set up north of the Brazos Valley Wednesday night slipping to the south through the overnight hours. This band has the best potential to bring in some of the higher rainfall totals IF it holds together and can work south into the area.

Thursday:

The rain will slowly work out of the area from north to south as dry air filters in throughout the day on Thursday. The clouds will still be on hand along with a gusty north wind to hold temperatures into the 40s and wind chill values into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

When all is said and done, some across the western and southern portions of the area may only receive 0.5" of rain while the northern and eastern counties may see totals closer to 2".

