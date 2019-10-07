UnBound BCS asking community to help in 'Not in My City' Awareness Outreach event

UnBound BCS does a lot of work in our area to eliminate human trafficking but also helping others notice the signs.

Amanda Buenger and Kellye Arnold were on BVTM Monday to talk about their "Not in My City" Awareness Outreach event.

"Not in My City" is a prevention and awareness event open to anyone. You will first meet at Antioch Community Church on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m. You will be placed in an outreach group with strategic locations in the community after receiving powerful human trafficking training.

The first 200 people may even receive a free t-shirt.

You are asked to RSVP. We provided the link in the Related Links section.

