Unbound receives $200K to help prevent sex trafficking

Unbound Texas offices will soon be expanding thanks to new state funding.

Unbound is an international anti-human trafficking organization that provides prevention education and training to students. The $200,000 grant will help with those efforts and keep youth safe from sex trafficking by training personnel, parents, and caretakers on trafficking and warning signs.

"It allows us to further the work we’ve already been doing in schools, so we’ve already been training here locally and also across the state, but this just allows for greater personnel, greater opportunity to get into more school districts across the state," said Amanda Buenger with Unbound Bryan-College Station.

The grant was awarded by the Public Safety Office as part of Governor Abbott’s efforts to prevent child sex trafficking. The CSTT pursues collaborative strategies to: protect children from sexual exploitation; recognize and recover victims; help survivors heal and thrive; and bring exploiters to justice.

