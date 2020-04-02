Unemployment numbers grow but some businesses still looking to hire

Unemployment claims are surging in Texas. More than 275,000 people filed this past week alone. The COVID-19 crisis is causing major issues for the local and national economy.

KBTX has heard from many residents who say they're having a tough time applying for unemployment benefits. The Texas Workforce Commission's website has been clogged with visits and phone lines are jammed.

"It’s very frustrating," said Kim Demottier, owner of The Re(Coop) Massage Therapy in College Station.

The licensed massage therapist closed her business March 18 as COVID-19 concerns grew.

She and many others are having a tough time filing for unemployment benefits.

"You can supposedly go on and online and do your unemployment application but if you’re not on at 4, 3 o' clock in the morning, then it’s just completely bogged down. It doesn’t respond at all. The number they give you to call is the same recording no matter what time you call them," said Demottier.

She's looking at other options in the mean time.

"If something is available where I can go and work I’m certainly not opposed to that. I am still offering gift certificates at 25% off for people who want to continue to support my small business," she said.

Blue Baker wants to add more employees as their drive up service grows.

"We’ve really had a surge of business because of the groceries that we’ve been selling for a couple weeks now," said David Fox, founder of Blue Baker.

"We haven't always had enough people to handle all the work. We have hired I think about four people so far and we’ve talked to a bunch of others as possible positions in the future," said Fox.

He had this advice for job hunters.

"Hang in there. It's such a tough time for all of us. I can't tell you the number of people who’ve cried and anguished. It’s a really tough, difficult time," said Fox. "But I think if we hang in there as a community, I think this community's going to do better than most because of its size and just the atmosphere and community we have here,” he said.

Fox also said new employees should be flexible with their roles.

"It’s hard to define the roles because the work keeps changing so rapidly," he said.

A tough time for small businesses and people looking for new ways to make ends meet.

“For those of you that can still help continue to support small businesses, do that," said Demottier. "Remember that when your kids are out looking for support for their softball team or some support of some athletic group. It’s a small business owner that’s doing that support and to be able to return that to them would just be huge," she said.

Governor Greg Abbott say the Texas Workforce Commission is working on adding staff and making emergency hires to meet the soaring demand of unemployment claims.

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley on 29th Street in Bryan is also a great resource if you are job hunting now.

Habitat for Humanity in Bryan also told KBTX Thursday they have several openings in their office. They're also seeking a construction supervisor.