Unemployment rate in Brazos Valley hits 9%

Unemployment in the Brazos Valley continues to be up after COVID-19 hit the area this spring.

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments said unemployment in the Brazos Valley is now at 9%, while in Bryan College Station, it's slightly better at 8.9 %.

We've heard from some of you about problems filing for unemployment in Austin with the Texas Workforce Commission. Local leaders gave an update Friday on the latest delays.

"The good news is we feel like the surge is over in terms of unemployment claims. It doesn't mean they aren't making claims. Yes they are, but we have the capacity within the State of Texas to handle those claims now," said Michael Parks, Brazos Valley Council of Governments Assistant Executive Director.

"In fact our office and our lobby is open for folks that have questions about unemployment insurance and the claims that go with that," he added.

The Center for Regional Services Offices are open weekdays at 3991 East 29th Street in Bryan if you need help.

Meanwhile the statewide average for unemployment is now at 13%.